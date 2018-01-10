Jags LB Brown sprains ankle in practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars backup linebacker Blair Brown sprained his left ankle during practice Wednesday, a potentially big loss considering starters Telvin Smith and Paul Posluszny already were dealing with injuries.

Brown was wearing a walking boot and using crutches to get around the locker room, saying he “landed on it wrong” during a drill.

Coach Doug Marrone praised Brown earlier in the day, saying he played well in a wild-card victory against Buffalo last week. Brown filled in for Posluszny, who left the game with an abdomen injury.

Posluszny and Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Backup linebacker Donald Payne (quadriceps) also was on the injury report, leaving starter Myles Jack and backup Lerentee McCray as the team’s only fully healthy linebackers.

