I-95 traffic stop leads to $635,000 drug bust

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon led officers to discover over $635,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Glynn County Police Department Officer James Lightsey stopped a vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 1:25 p.m. for exceeding the posted speed limit.

The vehicle stopped near mile marker 39. Inside the vehicle was driver Alberto Arroyo, 47, of Texas, and passenger Adriana Delacruz, 44, of Texas.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the officer became suspicious of their demeanor.

“Officer Lightsey has extensive training and experience in criminal highway interdiction and is trained to detect behavior which is consistent with such,” officials explained.

A K-9 officer responded and a free-air search was conducted, resulting in a positive alert on the car.

The vehicle search resulted in a small amount of suspected cocaine on Delacruz. The car was then transported to the Glynn County Police Department headquarters where a search was conducted.

Approximately 14 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search, hidden in a spare tire in the vehicle’s trunk.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to Glynn County police, the seized narcotics have a street value of over $635,000.

This is the largest single seizure of meth in Glynn County, according to Captain David Hassler, Commander of the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Arroyo and Delacruz have been charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. In addition, Delacruz has been charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic and Possession of Cocaine.

Both are being held at the Glynn County Detention Center.

In a joint effort, the Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the effort is asked to call the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office at 912-554-7600 or submit an anonymous tip to the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team at 912-554-7550.