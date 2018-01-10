Hurricane in Puerto Rico having an impact on medical patients in the U.S.

Hurricane Maria devastated much of Puerto Rico months ago but some of us might not have realized that it’s having an impact on medical facilities across the United States. That’s because a company there makes many of the intravenous bags used when treating patients.

If you’ve ever been in the hospital, you know that often patients will receive medicine or fluids via an IV. Something considered a small supply item, i.e. the plastic bag that allows the medication to be delivered, is not a big deal to get.

“Normally these shelves would be as full as they could be and normally if I’m down one box I place an order and the next day it’s coming right back in here but now I might place an order and it might be a month before I see the product come in,” said Jason Graham, the manager of Inpatient Pharmacy at Candler Hospital.

Graham says over 200 hospital patients daily often receive IV treatment and that “depending on the rate of infusion you know you might be getting a new bag every four hours, every 8 hours.”

Graham says Baxter Company in Puerto Rico has been Candler’s main supplier but since the hurricane that the hospital has had to scramble to get supply. But he says there are only two other companies in the U.S. that make the bags. “It’s not just the immediate impact of the people on the Island in Puerto Rico (from Maria) but it’s trickling down to everybody within the United States,” he said.

Graham also says says need extends beyond hospital patients to those who have cancer for example and get outpatient treatments. “Our infusion clinic that services people across the street, our oncology patients may have a drug regimen that means be four or five different infusions for one patient. You know in total we might be servicing 500 patients a day between all of our infusions sites,” he told me.

But Graham says for now they are handling the supply problem and they don’t want patients to worry. “It is a concern but it’s not a crisis yet,” he said. “I do know in other parts of the Untied States like California and I’ve heard it’s a crisis there. But here in Savannah – I think it’s more of a concern. It’s more of a headache on a day to day basis.”