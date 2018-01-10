Georgia bill on campus sex-assault hearings could move to vote

The Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) — A stalled proposal to impose new rules and limits on how Georgia colleges handle sexual violence cases is getting a new chance in the state legislature.

The state Senate voted without debate Tuesday to move House Bill 51 to a new committee after the Senate Judiciary Committee failed to bring it up for a vote last year. Advocacy groups and rape victims have opposed the bill, saying requirements that schools report alleged felonies to police would discourage some victims from reporting sexual assaults.

The House approved the measure last year. Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Earl Ehrhart, of Powder Springs, says college disciplinary proceedings can tarnish the reputations of accused students while denying them due process.

Ehrhart’s bill will now be considered by the Senate Higher Education Committee.

