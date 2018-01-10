Free secure shredding event in Bluffton on Jan. 20

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Public Works Department Solid Waste and Recycling Section will host a secure document shredding event for Beaufort County residents on Saturday, Jan. 20. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (or truck containers are full) at the at the Public Works South site located at 9 Benton Field Road in Bluffton.

You are limited to disposing of no more than four boxes or bags.

Any types or colors of paper, file folders or envelopes are acceptable. Staples or paper clips do not need to be removed. Materials can be brought in any container or bag and will be emptied into roll carts for immediate shredding. Only residential quantities will be accepted. No materials from commercial businesses will be accepted. No electronics will be collected at this event.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste and Recycling Section at 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.