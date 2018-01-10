Effingham County looking for solutions to crumbling ash roads

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA. (WSAV) – A stretch of road between Midland and Highway 17 in Effingham County is becoming a problem for drivers. It’s the coal ash that is in the road. It is starting to crumble and make the roads slick.

“It’s like riding on a muddy dirt road and it kicks up this ash,” said Effingham County Commissioner Steve Davis.

All of this started from the freezing water and snow that affected the area.

“Basically what has happened is the moisture in the ash froze and as water freezes it expands and its creating crevices in the bases. As the snow came on top of the road it melted and down into those newly created crevices, and re-froze again.”

To try and control the slick, Effingham County crews spread dirt and sand during the winter weather to keep cars from sliding. But the decaying road is also starting to stick to tires and ruin the paint jobs to any vehicles that drive through there.

So how is Effingham county going to fix the problem?

“We have our normal road funding available to us that we are currently using, but we are trying to address the issue as best as possible and be proactive.”

Many are also asking how much this will cost and what role the state of Georgia will play in the repairs.

“The cost to repair these roads is going to be very significant. The governor declared a state of emergency but it wasn’t a federal disaster declaration that comes with funding. It just came with resources and man power, it didn’t come with funding.”

Commissioner Davis plans to meet with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency on Thursday.