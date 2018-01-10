DEVELOPING: Walthourville mayor fires police chief

Related Coverage Local Police Chief Suspended from force

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police Chief Bernie Quarterman has been fired by Walthourville Mayor Daisy Pray.

Quarterman was suspended with pay in November as an order by the mayor. He says he was suspended because he didn’t show up to a hearing.

But Quarterman says he was not in attendance due to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.

In another hearing on Wednesday afternoon, City Attorney Jeff Arnold told Quarterman he was not complying with the city’s overtime policy.

There was also an issue with an officer not being certified to run radar.

Until a new police chief is hired, News 3 is told Sergeant Jerald Burgess will serve as interim Chief of Walthourville.

Story contributions from Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.