Detectives seek aggravated assault suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives need help in their search for a 17-year-old wanted on aggravated assault charges.

Jaquel Lawton is accused of driving up to two victims and shooting their vehicle in the Liberty City area on Monday around 11:15 p.m., according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials say the victims did not sustain injuries.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call the SCMPD at 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.