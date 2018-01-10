Agencies respond to Brooklet hostage situation

Related Coverage FUGITIVE FILES UPDATE: Sex Offender Arrested

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement agencies responded to a hostage situation Wednesday morning involving a wanted subject out of Savannah.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the department was notified that Anthony LaRoche Jr. was possibly located at a residence on Brown Street in Brooklet.

LaRoche was reportedly wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault, armed robbery and failure to register as a sex offender.

Bulloch County deputies, along with officers from the Brooklet Police Department responded to the residence. Upon arrival, LaRoche fled to the back bedroom of a mobile home and barricaded himself along with a female subject.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was believed the woman was an acquaintance of LaRoche who was being held against her will at the time.

The Sheriff’s Tactical Apprehension and Control Team (T.A.C.) then responded to the scene with a hostage negotiator.

Negotiations failed and it was determined that the female hostage may have been in need of medical attention.

In response, the T.A.C. team deployed less than lethal weapons to rescue the female hostage. They say the offender surrendered shortly afterward.

Bulloch County EMS responded to the scene, treating both the hostage and the offender.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neither individual was critically injured in the incident.

LaRoche was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his hand. Officials say he will be turned over to authorities in Savannah.

The Sheriff’s K-9 Dutch, as well as the Brooklet Fire Department, also responded on standby during the incident.