$10,000 reward offered for info on Glynn County murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Glynn County investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with information regarding a December murder.

Antoni Zalewski, 57, of Chicago, was found dead on Dec. 8, 2017. Glynn County Police Department officers responded to a welfare check request at 873 Old Jesup Road.

According to Glynn County police, Zalewski’s death is being investigated as a murder. The cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

Investigators do not have any suspects in the investigation.

They are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Zalewski, anyone who has information about him or his business, or anyone who feels the information they have may be relevant to his death.

Glynn County police say Zalewski had only been in Glynn County for about four days when he was murdered.

He recently traveled from Chicago, IL. Zalewski’s company Polsar LLC purchased the home at 873 Old Jesup Road within the last couple months.

Police say he was in the business of flipping homes for resale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Kondo at 912-554-7802 or the silent witness line at 912-264-1333.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Zalewski’s death.