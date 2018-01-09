Video: Teacher questioning administrative pay raises removed from board meeting in handcuffs

KAPLAN, Louisiana (KATC) — On Monday night, Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools in Kaplan, Louisiana, addressed the Vermilion Parish school board during the public comments portion of the meeting to discuss teacher salaries and pay raises.

Many were in attendance to address the superintendent’s new contract, which included a raise.

After Hargrave posed several questions, board president Anthony Fontana ruled Hargrave out of order, warning her that the public comment section was not for a question-and-answer session.

Hargrave was called upon a second time for comment. After posing another question, an Abbeville city marshal on duty at the meeting grabbed Hargrave and removed her from the meeting. Handcuffs were later placed on Hargrave as she was removed from the building.

One female board member noted that no man has ever been removed from a meeting in the manner Hargrave was removed.

It is unclear if the marshal was acting on his own accord or on the orders of board members.

According to a published report from KATC, the superintendent said the board won’t press charges against Hargrave.

