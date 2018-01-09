Trump, lawmakers seek common ground on DACA & border security

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — President Trump sat down with lawmakers Tuesday to discuss one of the major issues facing Congress — what to do about the ‘Dreamers.’

Republicans and Democrats came together at the White House to discuss the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the border wall, and so-called chain migration.

Though each party agrees it will take both sides to come to a solution, there are a lot of sticking points.

For President Trump, any agreement must include three things: the wall, an end to chain migration and the visa lottery.

Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to run out of money in just ten days — on Jan. 19.

Congress is scrambling to come to an agreement on how to fund the government, but any Republican plan will need Democratic support to pass.

The stipulation? Democrats want DACA solved as a part of any funding plan.

But leaders are hopeful both sides will reach an agreement.

“Lives are hanging in the balance and we are getting the job done,” says Sen. Dick Durbin, Democratic Whip. “We’ve got time to do it. In a matter of days, we can come together and reach an agreement.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released a statement following the meeting, saying, in part, “I very much appreciate president trump’s attitude, demeanor, and desire to get something done that will make our nation more secure – while being fair to the dreamers.”