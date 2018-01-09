Slideshow: Little artists find inspiration for MLK 5K, Music Festival event at Forsyth Park

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The little artists of Loop It Up Savannah are working hard this week to create a collection of MLK inspired murals which will be on display on Saturday, January 13 during the MLK 5K and Music Festival in Forsyth Park. For more information in this community event, click here. 

Loop It Up artwork for MLK, Jr. event

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s