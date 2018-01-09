Slideshow: Little artists find inspiration for MLK 5K, Music Festival event at Forsyth Park

Related Coverage Our Hometown: Blessings in a Bookbag hosts 3rd annual MLK 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The little artists of Loop It Up Savannah are working hard this week to create a collection of MLK inspired murals which will be on display on Saturday, January 13 during the MLK 5K and Music Festival in Forsyth Park. For more information in this community event, click here.

