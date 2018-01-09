Public works picking up Christmas trees curbside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you haven’t already discarded your Christmas tree, now is your chance.

The Chatham County Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas trees on designated collections days:

  • Monday: Westside and Georgetown
  • Tuesday: The Landings – Skidaway Island
  • Wednesday: Isle of Hope, Whitfield Avenue/Dutch and Burnside Islands
  • Thursday: Wilmington, Talahi and Whitemarsh Islands

Trees must be free of ornaments, lighting and other adornments in order to be picked up.

If you want to keep your tree up for just a bit longer, good news. There is no deadline for residents to participate.

Questions about the schedule? Contact Anne Robinson, Recycling Coordinator, with any questions at 912-790-1647.

