Our Hometown: Women’s March Film Screening this Sunday, January 14

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

January 21, 2017, hundreds of thousands of women marched on Washington, DC. That same day, hundreds of sister marches took place across the country and around the world– making it the largest one-day protest in American history.

This Sunday, January 14, you’re invited to a FREE community screening of ‘Women’s March: A Documentary Film about democracy & human rights.’

Georgia State University Women and Gender Collection Archivist, Morna Gerrard, will also be there to share the library’s research including photographs and oral histories.

The event begins at 3 pm at the Jewish Educational Alliance on Abercorn Street.

For more information, visit: womensmarchfilm.com.

