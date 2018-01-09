Metro: Pedestrian killed in accident on DeRenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Metro police are investigating a crash that killed one woman Monday night.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of the accident around 10:15 p.m. at DeRenne Avenue and Reynolds Street.

#SCMPDTraffic: EB lane of Derenne Avenue at Reynolds Street closed due to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Pedestrian transported with life-threatening injuries. TIU on scene. pic.twitter.com/nSesi3lsSx — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 9, 2018

Donald Fallin, 82, was driving east on DeRenne Avenue toward Reynolds Street when he struck Maura Loosigian, 34, who was crossing DeRenne at a crosswalk.

SCMPD says Loosigian succumbed to life-threatening injuries.

Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.