Local NAACP comments on controversial ad

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The controversy on social media has been swirling on an H&M advertisement for about two days.

It focused on an online ad featuring an African American boy wearing a sweatshirt that said “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

In one picture, a Caucasian boy stands beside him wearing a shirt that says “survival expert.”

By Tuesday, the company H&M had pulled the product and the ad and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had denounced it.

The NAACP called it “racially insensitive.” Richard Shinhoster from the Savannah Branch of the NAACP had to agree.

“Well, that’s the disappointment is is that if we look at the history of racial slurs that we wouldn’t immediately recognize this as a racial slur,” he said. “I would say that once you saw this you should call it out that you should not even be comfortable with this as I’m not comfortable with it.”

The term ‘monkey’ has long been considered a racial slur, which is why Shinholster is surprised an international company wouldn’t be aware.

He said the company had done the right thing pulling the product and the advertisement.

“And so I applaud the company once it’s been brought to their attention doing this but it says that more training has to be done with high-level employees,” he said.

Shinhoster believes this is just an example that we need more conversations. “So that you understand how African Americans in this community feel about certain slurs, how they feel about things that may be said that are things that are just so hurtful.”

On the upcoming birthday celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, he said, “There are laws in place that tells us how we should treat each other but until our hearts have been changed, it’s going to be difficult to see the kind of change we want to see.”

Statement from National NAACP:

The NAACP condemns the recent advertisement by H&M, which pictured a young Black child wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the label ‘the coolest monkey in the jungle,’ as an unacceptable racist and derogatory action. ‘H&M’s decision to use this ad is appalling and evidence of a lack of racial sensitivity within their corporate culture. We asked the ad be removed immediately,’ said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

Statement from H&M:

We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt. We will thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again.