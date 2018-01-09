Local Events: Savannah celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)– Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association, Inc. has announced their calendar of events for 2018. This year’s theme is “MLK 50 Forward: Together We Win with Love for Humanity” and events include:

Jan. 14: King Citywide Memorial Worship Service with Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley, Senior Pastor, Teacher & Civil Rights Activist. Takes place at 5 p.m .at Second African Baptist Church, 123 Houston Street. This Citywide Worship Service is always held the Sunday before the Parade.

Jan. 15: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade at 10 a.m. This is an all-inclusive event with participants coming from Coastal Georgia and as far as Florida. The parade begins at the intersection of East Broad Street and Liberty Street. Click here for the parade route.

Jan. 15: Jazz Concert at 2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 311 East Harris Street. Concert features Huxsie Scott in Concert With the Savannah State Concert Choir. A special offering from this event benefits our King Memorial Scholarship Program.

Jan. 27: Business Community & Unity Brunch at 10 a.m. at Savannah International Trade & Convention Center. Donation: $50. The event brings together the business and academic communities, churches, social-civic, other community organizations and the general public to promote Unity in the community and to find common cause.

Feb. 4: 10th Annual Rosa Parks Freedom Breakfast at 8 a.m. at New St. Luke AME Church, 1007 Joe Street. Sponsored by: Evangelical Ministers’ Union. This Interfaith Breakfast is held to honor the memory of the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement, Mrs. Rosa Parks.

Feb. 8-10: MLK Institute for Community and Social -Change. at Georgia Southern University (Armstrong Campus) . Click here for more information.

Feb. 17: Express Success Educational Career & Youth Talent from noon-4 p.m. at Gaines Chapel AME Church Fellowship Hall, 1002 May Street. This event focuses on the youth and young adults of the community. Many educational programs are present by the local colleges, universities, communities organizations the Board of Education and many others organizations. This event closes with a Showcase of talent by Youth of community.

March 11: Annual Gospel Fest. More details TBA. This event is a festival of music from many and varied groups in our community bringing together the African American experience through the gospel of music.

March 31: Annual Dr. King Freedom Dinner & Dance Gala at Hyatt Regency Hotel at 7 p.m. Donation $75.

April 4: King Memorial Scholarship Awards Program at 6 p.m. at Savannah State University, Student Union Center.