‘I’ll beat Oprah’ Trump welcomes 2020 presidential match-up

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would beat Oprah Winfrey in any prospective 2020 presidential faceoff — and that such a race would “be a lot of fun.”

According to NBC News, Trump told reporters, “Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well,” following a bipartisan gathering of congressional leaders in the White House cabinet room.

“I like Oprah,” Trump said, adding, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

Speculation surrounding a possible 2020 bid by Winfrey exploded during the Golden Globes Sunday night.

Host Seth Meyers joked during his opening monologue about a potential presidential bid.

“In 2011 I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president,” Meyers explained, “And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that’s true, I would just like to say – Oprah you will never be President.”

Winfrey’s rousing acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Globes made headlines.

“A new day is on the horizon,” she said, which some say could have served as a campaign rally cry.

Some celebrities and political strategists have noted that a presidential bid could be possible.