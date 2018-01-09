Hardeeville police seek additional info in train vs. car crash

By Published:
Scene of a train versus car accident in Hardeeville on Dec. 7, 2017. (WSAV Danni Dikes)

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are seeking additional information about a train versus car accident that left one man dead in December.

65-year-old Carl Williams of Hardeeville was the victim of the fatal crash that occurred on Church Road around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2017.

The incident remains under investigation and police are looking for any tips or information regarding the crash.

Police say two vehicles were in the area on each side of the tracks.

Any witnesses with details about the cars, or additional information, are asked to call the police department at 843-784-2233.

Tips can also be sent text message. Just text TIP HARDEEVILLE followed by a message to 888777.

