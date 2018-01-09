Father, children die trying to escape SC house fire

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — Three children and their father died in a fire early Monday morning trying to escape their home, authorities say.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. in McCormick County, just west of Abbeville on the Georgia border.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Authorities say the children were one, three and four years old — the father was in his mid-twenties.

According to Sandy Branch Fire Chief Ed Slimm, it appears the father was trying to get the children out of the house but did not make it.

The home was a total loss. A family pet also died in the fire.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.