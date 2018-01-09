UPDATE: Emergency officials: Missing autistic 14-year-old found

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing 14-year-old has been found, according to emergency officials.

Just hours after Xander Perez was reported missing, the missing boy was found.

Port Wentworth Police and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency sent out missing child information.

Xander was said to have autism and was in need of medication.

“Thank you all for the help,” CEMA tweeted around 8:30 p.m.

No word on where the child was found.

UPDATE: Missing Child Xander Perez has been found safe!! Thank you all for the help! — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 10, 2018

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police and emergency management officials need the public’s assistance locating a missing child.

Xander Perez, a 14-year-old boy with autism, was last seen near his home in the Newport Subdivision (Gimble Circle) Tuesday evening, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

They say he is in need of medication.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency says Xander was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a dark jacket and no shoes.

He is a 5’7” white male with black hair, weighing 105 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.