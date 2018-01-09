Delays expected with lane closures on Abercorn this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation says motorists should expect minor delays on SR 204/Abercorn Street this week. Lane closures will be installed on Abercorn for Georgia Power utility work as well as the Georgetown interchange construction project. They say that all work is “weather contingent.”

Lane closures scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 9-Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eastbound between Pine Grove Road and Veteran’s Parkway

Single lane closure for reconstruction of left shoulder at this location

Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westbound between Veteran’s Parkway and King George Blvd.

Single lane closure for paving operation at this location

Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eastbound between Lewis Drive and Montgomery Cross Road

Double lane closure for Georgia Power utility work