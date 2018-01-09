Death toll rises in California mudslides as rescuers rush to help

MONTECITO, Calif. (NBC News) — At least 13 people are dead after mudslides swept through California areas recently ravaged by wildfires.

Just weeks ago, the rain was desperately needed as wildfires ravaged millions of acres across California.

But now as storms wash across those burned-out communities, they are swallowing anything that the flames left behind.

Silt, debris and mud have been pulling down trees and power lines as rescue teams rush to overwhelmed communities.

First responders worked for six hours Tuesday to free a 14-year-old girl trapped in what was left of her home in Montecito, near Santa Barbara.

She appears to not have any serious injuries.

Rescuers are continuing to meticulously sift through debris piles in California neighborhoods to prevent any further damages.

According to the Associated Press, the flooding and mudslides have shut down some 30 miles of a major coastal freeway, Interstate 101, between Northern and Southern California.

Crews continue to work on clearing the road, but it could take at least 48 hours to reopen it.