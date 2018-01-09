Monday, January 15, communities across the country will pause to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In Savannah, it’s a celebration that’s now in its 39th year.
Carolyn Blackshear, president of Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association joins us with a look at what’s in store and why 2018 is a historic year.
Community Corner: Savannah Gears up for 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Celebration
