Bannon to exit Breitbart News Network after break with Trump

The Associated Press Published:
Steve Bannon
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. Breitbart News Network announced Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that Bannon is stepping down as chairman of the conservative news site. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Trump has lashed out at Bannon for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president’s fitness for office.

Bannon has tried to make amends. He issued a statement Sunday praising the president’s eldest son.

