Alabama overcomes 13-point deficit to win national championship

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is taking home the 2018 national championship title over the Georgia Bulldogs.

With a 41-yard pass to seal their victory, Alabama came back from behind with a 26-23 win in overtime.

The game was looking good for the Bulldogs, who went into halftime with a 13-point lead.

But Alabama’s switch out of the gate from Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa, a true freshman, led the Crimson Tide to victory.

The five-star freshman from Hawaii was dynamic, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdown passes.

The second to last of those scores came with just 3:21 left on the clock. On a fourth down, Tagovailoa hit wideout Calvin Ridley with a seven-yard strike in the end zone.

That tied the game 20-all, sending all eyes onto Andy Pappanastos who missed the 36-yarder as time expired.

Georgia headed into overtime with the first ball and first score as Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 51-yard field goal.

But Tagovailoa struck back with a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith after getting sacked on Alabama’s opening play of the extra session.

This game marks Alabama’s 17th national championship and Coach Nick Saban’s sixth overall title win.

“I’ve never been happier in my life,” Saban said just seconds after the win, “Never.”

Story info: AP, NBC