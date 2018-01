SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Jan. 8 around 9:23 p.m., Savannah Fire was called Bradley Pointe Apartments, 1355 Bradley Blvd., after a car reportedly jumped the curb in the parking lot and hit a 10-year old child.

Savannah Fire extricated the boy who was trapped under the vehicle. Crews conducted CPR and the child was transported to Memorial Health Medical Center by EMS.

There are no reports of the child’s condition at this time.