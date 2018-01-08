US seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Parris Island recruit’s death

By Published: Updated:
Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan died in 2016 in Parris Island, South Carolina. Siddiqui killed himself after a confrontation with a drill instructor, according to the Marine Corps.

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government is asking a judge to dismiss a $100 million lawsuit over the death of a Marine recruit who died in Parris Island.

The government says military injuries or deaths can’t be turned into federal litigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zak Toomey says Raheel Siddiqui’s death was a “tragedy,” and the U.S. Marines Corps has taken it “extremely seriously.”

Twenty-year-old Siddiqui died in 2016 in South Carolina.

The Marine Corps said he took his own life by jumping from a stairwell after a confrontation with a drill instructor.

The Corps also said it uncovered widespread hazing of recruits and young drill instructors dating back to 2015.

Siddiqui was from Taylor, Michigan. Attorney Shiraz Khan says the Marines withheld information about conditions at Parris Island.

A judge is meeting both sides on Jan. 18.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s