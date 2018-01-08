Sheriff’s office investigates Beaufort County homicide

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman.

A forensic autopsy revealed that Karwanna Albany died of gunshot wounds on Saturday night at Albany Drive in Dale, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The Coroner’s Office confirmed that her manner of death was a homicide.

According to BCSO, deputies responded to Albany Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, to a report of shots fired with a gunshot victim.

Deputies found the victim dead upon arrival.

The investigation into Albany’s death is still underway. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is urged to contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429.

Those wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a possible reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.