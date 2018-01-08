Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off annual ‘Blanket Drive’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SCI invites Savannah and surrounding communities to help seniors without adequate heating stay warm this winter by donating a new blanket.

The Senior Citizen Inc. “Blanket Drive” will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 a.m. at the Starbucks at 135 W. Bay Street.

Donations may be dropped off at SCI’s headquarters, participating Starbucks coffee stores, WSAV-TV on Victory Drive and at designated locations throughout The Landings.

Low-income seniors in need of an extra blanket this winter season can pick up a blanket at SCI’s headquarters at 3025 Bull Street from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday.

Starbucks is accepting donations through Jan. 31. Other locations will be collecting blankets through Feb. 16.

Starbucks will offer to donors who bring a new blanket to one of their stores a free tall Blond Expresso drink of their choice or any size regular fresh-brewed coffee from Jan. 9-31.

Cash donations to help purchase blankets are also welcomed at the SCI office.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Senior Citizens, Inc. 3025 Bull Street

WSAV-TV, 1430 East Victory Drive

Starbucks at Bay Street, 135W. Bay Street

Starbucks at Twelve Oaks, 5500 Abercorn Street, #45

Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road), 2106 E. Victory Drive

Starbucks at Broughton, 1 E. Broughton Street

Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn, 7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a

Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall, 7804 Abercorn Street

Starbucks at Pooler, 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100

Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings, 71 Green Island Road

The Village Library at The Landings, 1 Skidaway Village Square

1 Skidaway Village Square The Landings Company Real Estate office, One Landings Way North