Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off annual ‘Blanket Drive’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — SCI invites Savannah and surrounding communities to help seniors without adequate heating stay warm this winter by donating a new blanket.
The Senior Citizen Inc. “Blanket Drive” will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 a.m. at the Starbucks at 135 W. Bay Street.
Donations may be dropped off at SCI’s headquarters, participating Starbucks coffee stores, WSAV-TV on Victory Drive and at designated locations throughout The Landings.
Low-income seniors in need of an extra blanket this winter season can pick up a blanket at SCI’s headquarters at 3025 Bull Street from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Starbucks is accepting donations through Jan. 31. Other locations will be collecting blankets through Feb. 16.
Starbucks will offer to donors who bring a new blanket to one of their stores a free tall Blond Expresso drink of their choice or any size regular fresh-brewed coffee from Jan. 9-31.
Cash donations to help purchase blankets are also welcomed at the SCI office.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
- Senior Citizens, Inc. 3025 Bull Street
- WSAV-TV, 1430 East Victory Drive
- Starbucks at Bay Street, 135W. Bay Street
- Starbucks at Twelve Oaks, 5500 Abercorn Street, #45
- Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road), 2106 E. Victory Drive
- Starbucks at Broughton, 1 E. Broughton Street
- Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn, 7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a
- Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall, 7804 Abercorn Street
- Starbucks at Pooler, 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
- Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings, 71 Green Island Road
- The Village Library at The Landings, 1 Skidaway Village Square
- The Landings Company Real Estate office, One Landings Way North