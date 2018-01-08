Schools back in session in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WSAV) – Beaufort County was still delayed due to weather conditions, everyone else was back to business.

In Bulloch County, the school board gave the go-a-head after emergency management double checked the roads. District leaders say they were worried about more than just buses.

“Just saw that things had not progressed far enough to where we could put buses and young drivers on the road,” said Paul Webb Chief Operations Officer of Bulloch County Schools. “We were particularly worried about those drivers that were sixteen, seventeen who had never driven in a situation like this.”

Make up days for Bulloch County and most other school districts have not been announced.