Savannah fire crews battle four fires in one day, one family displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A busy day for the Savannah Fire Department ends in one family being displaced from their home.

On Sunday, SFD battled four different fires.

The first call came 6:32 a.m. where crews arrived to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. to an abandoned garage in smoke and flames. No one was found in or around the scene.

The second call came at 2:09 p.m. to a home on Lake Pointe Drive. Firefighters found a small fire burning in pine straw near the rear of the home. No one was injured or displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The third came at 3:48 p.m. to a home on Pinetree Rd. Firefighters arrived to find a single story home with smoke coming out of it. Crews extinguished a small fire inside where David Palmer and his wife called home. They told crews a space heater was plugged in the living room where crews put out the fire. The Palmers were not injured but have been displaced from their home.

The fourth came at 6:42 p.m. where Savannah Fire was dispatched to a shed fire on Damascus Rd. No one was injured.