Reaction to Trump Administration’s plan to expand area for offshore oil and gas drilling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Less than two years ago, when the Obama Administration excluded a wide swath of the East Coast from inclusion in potential offshore oil and gas lease sales, local environmental advocates breathed a sigh of relief.

Local coastlines had been excluded from sales for the period of 2017 through 2022.

But now it’s 2018 and the Trump Administration has a new five-year plan from 2019 to 2024 — and everything that was out is back in.

“With this move, the federal government has turned its back on the coastal communities,” said Alice Keyes of the group 100 Miles (which represents the protection of Georgia’s 100 miles of coastline.)

“We are disappointed that the federal government has taken this route when a five-year plan was just adopted,” she said. “To restart that process seems to be a waste of taxpayer money and a waste of time. This is an attempt to really force offshore drilling into a region- into a whole coast that has expressed that it does not want it. Offshore drilling has no place in the Southeast and the Atlantic Coast.”

Keyes says up to 25,000 jobs in this area are reliant upon a clean coastal environment. “Drilling would have a devastating impact to our existing economies especially around tourism and fisheries,” she told us.

Congressman Buddy Carter told us “generally speaking, he thinks it’s a good idea and he applauds the Trump Administration for doing this.”

Carter says he believes this could help the U.S. gain energy independence. “And we must have energy independence. However, I’m not afraid to walk away from this if it’s not going to benefit our country or if it’s going to hurt our coastline.”

Carter says not to forget that he grew up here. He says he doesn’t want the environment hurt but again he would like to see exploration to clarify what kind of supplies might be out there.

He also supports holding a local public hearing. “We deserve to have a hearing on the coast where the people of the coast who could potentially be most impacted by this can have their input without having to drive to Atlanta.”

Carter has written the Bureau of Ocean Management requesting a local public hearing. Right now, the only hearing in Georgia is scheduled for February 28 in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford says, “The issue for me has ultimately always been about local control. Whether you are for or against offshore drilling, I think we could all agree that locals should have some degree of voice on what happens in their backyard. Accordingly, I think it speaks very loudly that every single coastal municipality in South Carolina – and over 140 municipalities along the East Coast – have formally opposed oil and gas development off the Atlantic coast.”

“Unfortunately, this proposal explicitly ignores local opposition because it is the single largest expansion of offshore drilling activity ever proposed. In the case of the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf, drilling hasn’t been allowed in over thirty years.” says Sanford.” I don’t think the arguments in favor of changing this policy are there, particularly when weighed against what most engineers suspect would be at most a four-month supply of oil reserves for our country.”

Keyes says, “Four months supply for the United States is not worth the risk that it would pose to our coast.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Petroleum Council Executive Director Hunter Hopkins says he welcomes the Interior Department’s new proposal for a five-year offshore oil and natural gas leasing plan, putting Georgia on the right track towards greater energy production, new jobs and economic growth.

“The new offshore energy plan is welcome news for Georgia’s energy consumers, small businesses, and our economy,” said Hopkins. “The administration has recognized that accessing our abundant offshore resources in a safe and environmentally responsible way will help our nation meet our energy needs well into the future while boosting our state economy, spurring investment and creating jobs.”