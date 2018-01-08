President Trump arrives in Atlanta for national championship game

ATLANTA (WSAV) – President Trump has arrived for the National Championship game.

Air Force One landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Trump’s motorcade whisked him away from the base for the big game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A small crowd of people gathered outside of the Mercedes Benz Stadium around 6:45 p.m. to see the president arrive — as well as a few dozen protesters.

The small crowd of protesters gathered downtown chanting that black lives matter, women’s lives matter and immigrants’ lives matter.

At least two groups had protests planned for later in the day, near the time Trump arrived at the stadium. The NAACP also planned a “Twitter storm” starting at 6 p.m. and continuing throughout the game.

Trump is expected to view much of the night’s game from a skybox overlooking the field.

Earlier Monday, a White House spokesman did not answer when asked who Trump was rooting for, saying the president simply wanted “a good game.”

After tonight’s game, the president will return to the White House.

