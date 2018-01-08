Our Hometown: Blessings in a Bookbag hosts annual Unity 5K on MLK

Here’s your chance to make good on your New Year’s Resolution while helping out a great cause!

Saturday, January 13, Blessings in a Book Bag will host its 6th Annual Unity 5k on MLK and Music Festival in Forsyth Park.

Gather a team and plan to run, walk, or I like to do– “swalk’ it out– in an effort to end childhood hunger in our community!

The race kicks off at 9 a.m. near the Forsyth Fountain!

Music starts at 10.

Register now through January 11th for $35… $40 on Jan. 12th .

Proceeds benefit “Blessings in a Book Bag” which provides supplies and food to local school children.

For more information, visit: blessingsinabookbag.org or check out the Unity 5K Run & Music Festival on MLK event page on Facebook.