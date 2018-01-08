New semester brings new era for Armstrong students

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Monday marked the dawn of a new era for Armstrong State University students.

As of January 1st, Armstrong officially merged with Georgia Southern University. January 8th served at the first day of classes for the Spring Semester.

The process began a year ago and on December 12 the Board of Regents approved the merge to come to fruition at the beginning of 2018.

The new name for the site in Savannah is the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University. The campus has also adopted the blue and white colors and Freedom The Eagle mascot.

The change of name and culture has some students excited for expanded resources while others are wary of giving up their Armstrong Pirate pride.

“Change sometime it can be good. Sometimes it can be bad. But you really don’t know how it’s going to affect until you step in and actually go into the change,” Sophomore Marissa Bryant said.

The Spring Class of 2018 will have the option to decide if they would like their diplomas from Georgia Southern or Armstrong State. Future graduating classes abilities to choose will determine on the inventory of ASU diplomas available.

Signage and banners are expected to change throughout the Spring Semester.

The university told News 3 they ask for patience as they continue to work out the details of the merge through the next six months.