Lowcountry left with damaged roads after snow plows rip up road reflectors

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WSAV) – Most of the snow and ice is gone in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but now we can see the damage that was done to the roads. Driving down Highway 278 or 170 in the Lowcountry, you’ll notice the road reflectors that were put in place to help drivers see lanes at night are ripped up or even missing–something the South Carolina Department of Transportation says comes with battling the snow.

“Our main concern was to keep the interstates open, the US highways open,” said James Law, the SCDOT spokesperson for District 6, “Was it perfect? No. But, overall, the assessment was that we had did as good a job as we could possibly do.”

Up to four inches of snow fell in some areas like Bluffton on Wednesday, but as the ice melts and roads become visible again, the damage is apparent. Road reflectors are broken…. the pieces lying on the side of the road…. Many completely gone for miles.

“Anytime you have a weather related incident like this you gonna have damages, none of that is shocking,” Law said, “For me to give you a list of damages we got, I just do

n’t have that list… I don’t have all of those numbers in yet.”

Law says once the snow and ice clear, they’ll send teams out to assess damages.

“We have engineers in every district and they will make their reports, as well as we will have state inspectors going around,” he said.

As far as funding, he says some will be federal, but most will come from the state’s budget for road repairs.

“We’ll make those assessments and those repairs will be made as quickly as we can get to them,” Law said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation does not have a timeline for assessments or repairs, but if you notice any areas that are damaged near you, you can report them to the SCDOT at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).