Gov. Scott proclaims UCF Knights national champions in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSAV) – Governor Rick Scott has declared the University of Central Florida’s football team as national champions in Florida after their undefeated season.

The UCF Knights went 13-0 this year, beating both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Knights finished off their season with a win over the Auburn Tigers in The Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team,” Gov. Scott said.

He claims the team’s perfect season, and win against both teams in the national championship, shows that “the UCF Knights are clearly champions.”

READ: UCF Knights recognized as 2017 College Football National Champions in Florida

But despite Monday’s proclamation, the governor wished both teams good luck in the game.