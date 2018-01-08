Going to the game? Metro Atlanta under winter weather advisory

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say they’re beginning to hear reports of slick spots on roads in northern Alabama and in northwest Georgia where light freezing rain fell before dawn.

In Alabama, emergency managers early Monday morning reported icy conditions on highways and bridges in Cherokee and Blount counties. Several Alabama school systems delayed the start of Monday classes.

Though roads in metro Atlanta were dry during the pre-dawn hours Monday, schools districts across north Georgia were closed in anticipation of some icy weather.

Most of north Georgia — including metro Atlanta — was under a winter weather advisory, hours ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game in Atlanta.

Georgia road crews on Sunday pre-treated interstates and highways with brine to melt any ice that glazes roadways.