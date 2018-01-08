Girl Scouts advocate renaming Talmadge Bridge to honor founder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia are getting involved in the campaign to rename the Talmadge Bridge.

The organization is pushing for a new name to honor the founder of the Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low.

In addition to launching an online petition, leaders from the Girl Scouts have been meeting with state and city leaders to make the idea a reality.

“For the 40,000 girls that visit Savannah annually, one of the very first things they see is that bridge,” said Amy Hughes, with Hughes Public Affairs, alongside Sue Else, CEO of Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia at a Savannah City Council meeting last week.

Hughes explained how impactful it would be for the bridge to be “a symbol of something that’s inclusive and welcoming, like the Girl Scouts.”

The Talmadge Bridge is named after former Georgia Governor Eugene Talmadge, who has been described as a racial divider.

Back in September of 2017, the city council approved a resolution to rename the bridge to “Savannah Bridge,” making it more representative of the community. But the Girl Scouts believe changing the name to honor Juliette Gordon Low would do just that.

Video: Name the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah to Honor Juliette Gordon Low via Girl Scouts USA

“Juliette Low isn’t just for girls and Girl Scouts, Juliette Lowe inspired many people,” says one Girl Scouts leader. “But inspiring and empowering girls changes the whole world.”

Girl Scouts leaders recently met with Governor Nathan Deal to discuss the renaming of the bridge.

The organization plans to go before the Georgia General Assembly to present their petition, asking lawmakers to consider naming the bridge after their founder.

Ultimately, the state will decide on any changes regarding the name of the bridge.