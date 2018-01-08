Detectives make arrest in 2015 homicide of Hinesville man

Related Coverage SCMPD Searching for Answers in “Senseless” Crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested Qwaizon Lee, 17 on Jan. 5 for the July 25, 2015 shooting death of Hakeem Clark in the parking lot of the Fahm Street post office.

About 11:20 p.m., Clark, 26, of Hinesville, and other male victims were in the area discussing their plans for the night when two subjects walked up and demanded their belongings. During the robbery, Clark was shot. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Through a continued investigation, detectives identified Qwaizon Lee, 17, as the shooter. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the SCMPD tip line by calling (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.