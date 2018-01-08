Community Corner: Registration underway for ‘Be the Change Savannah Youth Summit’

How do we implement change in our community? This weekend, one organization hopes to make a difference by encouraging young people to be the change they want to see.

Teia Acker is the local organizer of the Be the Change Savannah Youth Summit. She joins us with information on the third annual event and how you can get your child involved.

Be The Change Savannah Youth Summit

Saturday, January 13

9 am – 3 pm

Hodge Elementary School

975 Clinch Street

Ages: 10 – 16

FREE!

http://www.bethechangesav.com