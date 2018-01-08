Community Corner: Registration underway for ‘Be the Change Savannah Youth Summit’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

How do we implement change in our community? This weekend, one organization hopes to make a difference by encouraging young people to be the change they want to see.
Teia Acker is the local organizer of the Be the Change Savannah Youth Summit. She joins us with information on the third annual event and how you can get your child involved.

Be The Change Savannah Youth Summit
Saturday, January 13
9 am – 3 pm
Hodge Elementary School
975 Clinch Street
Ages: 10 – 16
FREE!
http://www.bethechangesav.com

