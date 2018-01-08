Autopsy: No evidence of trauma in Bluffton man’s death

Related Coverage Man found dead inside Bluffton hotel

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A forensic autopsy of a 35-year-old Bluffton man found dead Friday morning at the NEXTHome Extended Stay and Suites was performed over the weekend.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the autopsy of Kevin Hill Jr. revealed no evidence of trauma or other obvious causes of death.

Forensic pathologists reported that medical and toxicological studies would be needed to help determine the cause and manner of Hill Jr.’s death.

According to Capt. Bob Bromage with BCSO, the studies could take months.

The investigation into Hill Jr.’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Tipsters may qualify for a reward.