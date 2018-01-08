4 Fires in 3 Days – Space Heaters one cause, Smoke Detectors not working

Icy temperatures made many folks stay inside and find ways to stay warm. But in Savannah and Burton alone, those ways resulted in four different house fires in just three days.

One of those, on Kato lane in Burton. Four adults and two children are homeless after a fire broke out at their mobile home. This was one of two fires started by a space heater.

“Furniture, drapes, newspaper. Anything that might ignite needs to be 3 feet away from a portable heater,” explains Lt Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Department.

But apparently in at least two cases this weekend alone, including another fire on Pinetree road in Savannah, people didn’t follow those rules, with devastating results.

“People will wrongly assume that so long as a space heater isn’t touching the material they are safe,” says Byrne “that isn’t the case. It just has to get close enough so it will reach its ignition temperature so it will ignite all on its own.”

There are even more reasons to be careful not only with where you put your space heater, but where you plug it in.

“Extension cords are not designed to carry large amounts of electric power for long periods of time, and portable heaters running 24/7 will pull a lot of electricity.” details Byrne. “Which oftentimes is run under carpets which accelerates the heat accumulation and usually they are walked over damaging the cord which over time causes a problem.”

Make sure you know whether your space heater is for hardwood or carpeted floors. Its a simple designation, but could be a dangerous one.

Two of the families left out in the cold this weekend had another problem, no working smoke detector. Byrne says that could have cost them more than just a home.

“The homes that had a working smoke detector there are no injuries, no deaths and the homes suffer less damage.”

“The smoke detector will alert you early enough to react and possibly use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out and as a firefighter of 20 years now i’ve seen that play out time and time again.”

Especially for the elderly. People 65 and older are twice as likely to die in a fire. Byrne reminds folks they shouldn’t “play” with safety. Or forget about it.

“They just assume the one they have works or even assume they have one. we’ve been to homes where they say yeah we have a smoke detector. We ask them to show it and there’s no smoke detector there’s a hole in the wall.”

“The real tragedy here is that most fire departments will give you a smoke detector for free and install it for free that’s how much we believe in it.”

The other thing that would make a difference in this fire or any fire according to Byrne are sprinklers. They are not mandatory in new construction in South Carolina right now. Something he hopes the legislature may change that because they change the result of all fires. and could save lives.