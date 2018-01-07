Savannah restaurants and bars host watch parties for National Championship

SAVANNAH, GA- Bars and restaurants are expecting hundreds to pack their tables and bars Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

It’s Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs, and University of Georgia fans are rooting for the underdog.

“For the bull dog games all year long we’ve been packed out so I expect just the same this year,” said Cameron Cross, General Manager of Savannah Taphouse.

The Bulldogs last won the College Football Playoff National Championship in 1980. In a city of Georgia fans, Savannah bars and restaurants expect a sea of red.

“We are geared up we are prepped up we are stocked up with beer we’ve got you all set up for the game tomorrow,” said Cross.

Savannah Taphouse is kicking off its watch party at six o’clock Monday night, and Bowtie Barbecue is hosting happy hour all throughout the game. The barbecue joint is also putting up a projector for the whole restaurant to enjoy.

“We don’t have like 500 TVs at every square inch of the wall. We try to cater to families, and make sure everybody can come enjoy what we do,” said Brennan Lowenthal, Manager of Bowtie Barbecue. “My grandparents are even Georgia alumni so you know it’s been always in our family always in them and it’s a big one for my dad.”

No matter if UGA wins or loses, these watch parties are sure to bring a touchdown.

Other restaurants hosting watch parties include:

Coaches Corner on Victory Drive from 8 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Aqua Vitae Lounge on East 65th Street from 7 p.m. – midnight

Saddle Bags on River Street starting at 7 p.m.