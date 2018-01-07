It’s now time to meet our Pet of the Week.

Webster is a handsome, 1 year old, Treeing Walker Hound. He is very friendly/social and loves both dogs and humans (not sure about cats, but he likes to chase squirrels, so he might want to chase a cat as well). Webster knows basic commands, is crate-trained, enjoys long walk/runs and does well in public around lots of people. An active family with another dog for Webster to play with, a fenced yard (he enjoys being outdoors and exploring his surroundings) and lots of love to give would be a great match for this energetic, lovable boy.

If you are interested in adopting from One Love Animal Rescue go to www.oneloveanimalresuce.com and fill out the Pre-Adoption Application under the “adopt” tab.

If now is not the time for you to adopt, One Love is always looking for volunteers, fosters, babysitter, etc. Click on the volunteer link under the “support” tab