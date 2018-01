SAVANNAH, Ga. – After last week’s historic snow storm, many schools in the Lowcountry are set to operate on a delay for Monday.

Jasper County Public Schools: Elementary schools to start at 9:30 a.m., middle and high schools to start at 10:30 a.m.

Beaufort County School District: Two hour delay

John Paul II Catholic School: Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are operating on a normal schedule for students and staff.