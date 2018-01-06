UPDATE: ALL of Truman Parkway is now open

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah’s Truman Parkway is now open from President Street to Abercorn Street.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency released the update at 2:15 p.m. to its social media accounts.

Truman Parkway was initially closed on Wednesday ahead of the historic snowstorm to hit the area. The City of Savannah, CEMA, along with the Georgia Department of Transportation worked for days to reopen the parkway while ice continued to melt and re-thaw causing a delay.

