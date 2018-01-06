Teen killed in Glynn County shooting

Meredith Stutz Published:

SAVANNAH, GA. – The Glynn County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that led to the death of a teenager.

About 11:15 Saturday morning, police responded to 123 North End Drive in Brunswick in reference to a shooting. When first responders arrived they found Glynn County resident James Wooten, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wooten was transferred to Southeast Georgia Health System – Brunswick Campus in critical condition. Later he was transferred to UF Shands hospital in Jacksonville where he died from his injuries.

A 16 year-old Glynn County resident has been arrested in connection with Wooten’s death. That person has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Tampering with Evidence and Theft by Taking (firearm).

Those with any information are encouraged to call police at 912-554-7802.

